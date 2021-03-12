Vertex Inc. [VERX] is -27.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Inc. [NASDAQ: VERX] slipped around -6.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.13 at the close of the session, down -19.64%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Vertex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020.

Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

“Our strong fourth quarter financial results underscore the value we are delivering to our customers and partners around the world,” said David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer. “The investments we made throughout the year to scale our team, acquire world-class talent, and expand our global capabilities further position us to capture the significant market opportunities ahead.”.

Vertex Inc. stock is now -27.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERX Stock saw the intraday high of $29.005 and lowest of $24.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.71, which means current price is +1.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 282.29K shares, VERX reached a trading volume of 2133082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Inc. [VERX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERX shares is $30.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vertex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VERX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has VERX stock performed recently?

Vertex Inc. [VERX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.62. With this latest performance, VERX shares dropped by -27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Vertex Inc. [VERX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading.

Vertex Inc. [VERX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Inc. [VERX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.87. Vertex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Inc. [VERX] managed to generate an average of $28,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Vertex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Inc. [VERX]

There are presently around $711 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERX stocks are: CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 2,572,160, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.24% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 2,329,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.53 million in VERX stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $52.39 million in VERX stock with ownership of nearly 9.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Inc. [NASDAQ:VERX] by around 8,838,143 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,227,648 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,240,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,306,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,139,127 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,878 shares during the same period.