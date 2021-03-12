Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is 9.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] price plunged by -10.89 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 11, 2021 that VERB Technology Company, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Without Warrants.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share in a registered direct offering. No warrants will be issued in connection with the transaction. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252167) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

A sum of 5368572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Verb Technology Company Inc. shares reached a high of $1.86 and dropped to a low of $1.67 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

The one-year VERB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.45. The average equity rating for VERB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.20. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9907, while it was recorded at 1.9460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4026 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.70% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,095,186, which is approximately 65.982% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 393,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in VERB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $0.54 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -70.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,301,958 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 914,523 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 897,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,113,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,811 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,927 shares during the same period.