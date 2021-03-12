Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Is Currently 14.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] price surged by 14.95 percent to reach at $18.9. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Twist Bioscience Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

— Leading synthetic DNA and genomics company among top-ranked in the biotech category –.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2021.

A sum of 1113235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 930.75K shares. Twist Bioscience Corporation shares reached a high of $145.52 and dropped to a low of $134.25 until finishing in the latest session at $145.34.

The one-year TWST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.47. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $153.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 15.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.17.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.63. With this latest performance, TWST shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 415.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.18, while it was recorded at 123.97 for the last single week of trading, and 97.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.85. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.31.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -44.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.70. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$266,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

TWST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,239 million, or 94.10% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,876,971, which is approximately 85.952% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,523,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.09 million in TWST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.55 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 11.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 9,620,740 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 6,374,748 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,931,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,926,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,346 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,281 shares during the same period.