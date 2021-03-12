Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Stock trading around $25.96 per share: What’s Next?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] price plunged by -19.88 percent to reach at -$6.44. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Tupperware Brands Appoints Three New Directors to the Board.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announces the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. These seasoned executives bring deep experience in consumer products and services, direct selling, technology, and digitization, combined with international leadership across a number of industries and private equity. Their valuable knowledge of business expansion and transformation efforts will be invaluable as Tupperware continues to deliver on its Turnaround Plan.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The new Board members are:.

A sum of 7223559 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 791.85K shares. Tupperware Brands Corporation shares reached a high of $27.4275 and dropped to a low of $23.26 until finishing in the latest session at $25.96.

The one-year TUP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.68. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.08. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -29.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1080.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.87, while it was recorded at 30.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $1,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

TUP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,001 million, or 78.80% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,522,008, which is approximately 4.418% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,365,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.2 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.85 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 1.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 6,247,190 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,336,451 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 26,988,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,572,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,152 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,504 shares during the same period.