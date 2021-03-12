Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
Finance

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Revenue clocked in at $68.90 million, up 99.17% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] closed the trading session at $2.41 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.38, while the highest price level was $2.65. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Top Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

TOP Ships Inc. (Nasdaq:TOPS) (the “Company” or “TOPS”), announced that NASDAQ notified the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market, set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

About TOP Ships Inc.TOPS is an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 99.17 percent and weekly performance of 15.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, TOPS reached to a volume of 4329179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

TOPS stock trade performance evaluation

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.87. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.58 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.35.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 292.19. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 298.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] managed to generate an average of -$54,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 69.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 131,810 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 189,239 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 127,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,258 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,000 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleADT Inc. [ADT] gain 9.17% so far this year. What now?
Next articleBofA Securities lifts Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Finance

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain 13.39% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co closed the trading session at $21.17 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.90,...
Read more
Finance

BofA Securities lifts Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Shift4 Payments Inc. surged by $11.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $99.265 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain 9.17% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ADT Inc. surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.68 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.