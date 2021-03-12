The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $288

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] jumped around 2.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $268.85 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that The Home Depot Expands Environmentally Friendly Outdoor Power Lineup.

Top Brands Give Customers the Benefits and Convenience of Cordless with the Performance of Gas.

The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, is launching a new suite of cordless outdoor power equipment that give both DIY and Pro customers the ease of use and environmental benefits of battery-operated machines, but with the power and run time of gas equipment.

The Home Depot Inc. stock is now 1.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $270.78 and lowest of $267.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 292.95, which means current price is +9.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4358165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $304.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $315, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 6.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 188.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.78, while it was recorded at 262.52 for the last single week of trading, and 269.41 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 9.61%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $203,100 million, or 71.60% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,730,498, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,722,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.28 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.03 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -5.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,586 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 25,704,896 shares. Additionally, 1,137 investors decreased positions by around 25,137,277 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 704,598,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,441,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 319 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,996 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 743,080 shares during the same period.