Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $220

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] traded at a high on 03/11/21, posting a 3.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $174.95. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Texas Instruments challenges students to find ways to make the world safer and healthier in new coding contest.

Students can put their STEM skills to the test by designing a solution related to health for a chance to win prizes.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has revealed limits to systems we take for granted and put health and safety at the forefront of everyone’s minds, including students. As a result, Texas Instruments (TI) is challenging students, whether learning in person or remotely, to design and build a solution related to health, wellness or medicine that can improve lives in its annual TI Codes Contest.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4991034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $156.50 billion, with 921.00 million shares outstanding and 917.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4991034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $182.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $185, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TXN stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 75.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.28, while it was recorded at 168.96 for the last single week of trading, and 149.27 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $131,031 million, or 85.80% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,632,052, which is approximately -0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,859,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.01 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.62 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -2.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 983 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,945,975 shares. Additionally, 687 investors decreased positions by around 38,761,680 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 698,700,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,408,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,134,693 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,035 shares during the same period.