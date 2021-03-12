Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] is -1.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDE] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 03/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.92. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Sundance Energy Takes Action to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Position Business for Sustained Future Success, Commences Financial Restructuring With Lender Support.

Company initiates voluntary, prepackaged Chapter 11 process that will eliminate over $250 million of funded debt obligations.

Chapter 11 process expected to conclude in approximately 60 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.72 percent and weekly performance of -32.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.17K shares, SNDE reached to a volume of 4102200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDE shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sundance Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Sundance Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundance Energy Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

SNDE stock trade performance evaluation

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.94. With this latest performance, SNDE shares dropped by -38.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4203, while it was recorded at 2.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3678 for the last 200 days.

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sundance Energy Inc. [SNDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.13% of SNDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,836, which is approximately 23.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in SNDE stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $19000.0 in SNDE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Sundance Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDE] by around 31,053 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 109,886 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 78,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 45 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,886 shares during the same period.