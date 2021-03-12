SCWorx Corp. [WORX] is 67.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] price surged by 28.41 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on January 25, 2021 that MARC SCHESSEL TRANSITIONING TO SCWORX CONSULTANT ROLE.

Mr. Schessel Stepping Back From Role As CEO To Support Company In New Capacity.

SCWorx, Corp. announced that Marc Schessel is stepping back from his role as Chief Executive Officer to focus his efforts on supporting the company’s data strategies in a new capacity as a consultant. As founder and CEO of SCWorx, Mr. Schessel has worked tirelessly for the advancement and growth of the company, customer base, and product offering, including during the unprecedented circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Schessel is an industry expert on healthcare supply chain and he will continue to assist SCWorx on a daily basis in his new role as consultant, using his unique expertise to further grow the company’s business.

A sum of 5933463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. SCWorx Corp. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.26.

Guru’s Opinion on SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WORX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.75. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SCWorx Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.44 and a Gross Margin at +20.39. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.90.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -436.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -563.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -563.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$2,828,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 122,839, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in WORX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 23.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 185,913 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 49,363 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 78,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,413 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 49,363 shares during the same period.