Oppenheimer lifts Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] closed the trading session at $3.46 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.18, while the highest price level was $3.56. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

— Recently Completed Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Includes QLS-215, a Potential Best-in-Class Monoclonal Antibody Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein in Preclinical Development for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema –.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

— Proceeds from $110M Private Placement Planned to Complete IND-Enabling Studies, Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trials of QLS-215 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.68 percent and weekly performance of 20.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 77.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, CATB reached to a volume of 3526487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

CATB stock trade performance evaluation

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.56. With this latest performance, CATB shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 44.70% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,166,782, which is approximately 4.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 823,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in CATB stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.25 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 3,335,735 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,636,845 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,026,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,946,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,698 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,930 shares during the same period.