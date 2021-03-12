Morgan Stanley slashes price target on RYB Education Inc. [RYB] – find out why.

RYB Education Inc. [NYSE: RYB] gained 42.86% on the last trading session, reaching $5.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 24, 2020 that RYB Education, Inc. Announces Change of Board Composition.

RYB Education, Inc. (“RYB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, announced the appointment of a new director to its board of directors (the “Board”), Mr. Cen Shi, effective December 31, 2020. The Company also announced the resignation of Mr. Liang Meng from his positions as a director of the Company, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Meng resigned for personal reasons and not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Shi is a partner of Ascendent Capital Partners, a China-based private equity firm. Prior to joining Ascendent, Mr. Shi was senior vice president of D. E. Shaw & Co., responsible for its Greater China private equity investment business. Prior to that, Mr. Shi served as vice president at CCMP Capital Asia Pte Ltd. (formerly known as JP Morgan Partners Asia), where he focused on buyouts and other private equity investments in the Asia Pacific region. He began his career at Goldman Sachs Investment Banking division, where he worked on equity offerings and cross-border mergers and acquisitions for Chinese companies. Mr. Shi received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in economics from Tsinghua University.

RYB Education Inc. represents 27.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.40 million with the latest information. RYB stock price has been found in the range of $3.77 to $5.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.71K shares, RYB reached a trading volume of 7811024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RYB Education Inc. [RYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYB shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RYB Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2019, representing the official price target for RYB Education Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RYB Education Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for RYB stock

RYB Education Inc. [RYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.23. With this latest performance, RYB shares gained by 66.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.91 for RYB Education Inc. [RYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

RYB Education Inc. [RYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RYB Education Inc. [RYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.32 and a Gross Margin at +14.67. RYB Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.34.

Return on Total Capital for RYB is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RYB Education Inc. [RYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.81. Additionally, RYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RYB Education Inc. [RYB] managed to generate an average of -$372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.RYB Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

RYB Education Inc. [RYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RYB Education Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYB Education Inc. go to 43.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RYB Education Inc. [RYB]

Positions in RYB Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in RYB Education Inc. [NYSE:RYB] by around 205 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 58,685 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,542,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,601,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 60 shares during the same period.