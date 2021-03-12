Mizuho lifts Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] closed the trading session at $4.40 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.32, while the highest price level was $4.52. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Kadmon Announces U.S. FDA Has Extended the Review Period for Belumosudil in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). In a notice received from the FDA on March 9, 2021, the Company was informed that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for its Priority Review of belumosudil has been extended to August 30, 2021.

The FDA extended the PDUFA date to allow time to review additional information submitted by Kadmon in response to a recent FDA information request. The submission of the additional information has been determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the PDUFA date by three months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.02 percent and weekly performance of -5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, KDMN reached to a volume of 4797729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

KDMN stock trade performance evaluation

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -19.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $715 million, or 96.60% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,923,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.66 million in KDMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.19 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 13.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 22,098,062 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 22,085,579 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 118,279,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,463,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,705,538 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,841 shares during the same period.