MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock Resumed by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $35

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.68 at the close of the session, down -1.15%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that MGM Growth Properties LLC Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 19,000,000 Class A Shares.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 19,000,000 Class A shares (the “shares”) at a public offering price of $32.15 per share, for expected proceeds of $587.9 million, net of the underwriters’ discount. As part of the offering (the “Offering”), the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares from the Company. If the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares in full, the expected proceeds of the offering, net of the underwriters’ discount, would be approximately $676.1 million. The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

On March 4, 2021, the Company received a notice of redemption from certain subsidiaries of MGM Resorts International (“MGM”) covering 37.1 million operating partnership units of MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, held by such MGM subsidiaries. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering, net of the underwriters’ discount, to redeem 21.8 million of such operating partnership units (inclusive of the underwriter’s over-allotment option) to partially satisfy its obligations under the redemption notice, with the remaining 15.3 million operating partnership units to be redeemed using cash on hand.

MGM Growth Properties LLC stock is now 4.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGP Stock saw the intraday high of $32.85 and lowest of $32.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.15, which means current price is +9.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 906.80K shares, MGP reached a trading volume of 8028779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $36.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MGP shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has MGP stock performed recently?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, MGP shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.15, while it was recorded at 32.87 for the last single week of trading, and 29.55 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.57 and a Gross Margin at +41.17. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.82. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] managed to generate an average of $25,376,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2,737.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -239.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

There are presently around $4,094 million, or 94.70% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC with ownership of 12,743,655, which is approximately -18.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 11,294,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.1 million in MGP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.41 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly 3.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 17,530,040 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 21,929,704 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 85,808,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,268,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,729 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,745,357 shares during the same period.