Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] moved up 38.50: Why It’s Important

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] traded at a high on 03/11/21, posting a 38.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a dividend for the 4th quarter of 2020 on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) in the amount of $0.5000 per share (the “Series A Dividend”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Series A Dividend will be payable in cash on February 1, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of January 29, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9638513 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stands at 17.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.10%.

The market cap for MDRR stock reached $13.24 million, with 4.75 million shares outstanding and 3.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.66K shares, MDRR reached a trading volume of 9638513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has MDRR stock performed recently?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.20. With this latest performance, MDRR shares dropped by -13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.46. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.20. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRR.

Insider trade positions for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO with ownership of 43,983, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 38,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in MDRR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $50000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 112,014 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 25,950 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 45,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,150 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,950 shares during the same period.