Market cap of Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] reaches 27.07M – now what?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] surged by $2.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.49 during the day while it closed the day at $4.49. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Nova LifeStyle Plans to Launch HealthLine Membership in Malaysia.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) announced that it intends to launch a membership based Nova HealthLine platform in Malaysia under www.novahealthline.my on February 1, 2021.

As previously announced, Nova LifeStyle launched an online sales platform (www.novahealthline.com) in December to distribute health line products manufactured by 3H Korea Co Ltd.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. stock has also gained 84.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVFY stock has inclined by 113.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 180.62% and gained 88.66% year-on date.

The market cap for NVFY stock reached $27.07 million, with 5.59 million shares outstanding and 3.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.51K shares, NVFY reached a trading volume of 37700230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

NVFY stock trade performance evaluation

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.77. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +5.88. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVFY is now -7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.08. Additionally, NVFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] managed to generate an average of -$191,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 27.10.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 61,220, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in NVFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.15 million in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 61,220 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 11,377 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 90,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,220 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 10,984 shares during the same period.