Market cap of Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] reaches 161.99M – now what?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] gained 17.52% or 1.26 points to close at $8.45 with a heavy trading volume of 16906839 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Approved by FDA for Compassionate Use for the Treatment of Child with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded access approval for the administration of Longeveron’s investigational cell therapy Lomecel-B to a child with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Lomecel-B is an allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell (MSC) product manufactured under cGMP in Longeveron’s cell processing facility in Miami, Florida. Dr. Sunjay Kaushal, MD, PhD, Division Head Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago will administer Lomecel-B during a reconstructive cardiac surgery procedure.

FDA’s Expanded Access program, also called “compassionate use,” provides a pathway for patients to gain access to investigational drugs, biologics, and medical devices used to diagnose, monitor, or treat patients with serious diseases or conditions for which there are no comparable or satisfactory therapy options available outside of clinical trials. The Lurie Children’s Hospital Internal Review Board (IRB) also reviewed and approved the protocol.

If we look at the average trading volume of 522.74K shares, LGVN reached to a volume of 16906839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.71.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.16 and a Gross Margin at +17.47. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.49.

Return on Total Capital for LGVN is now -38.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.10. Additionally, LGVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] managed to generate an average of -$246,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.