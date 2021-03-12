Market cap of INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] reaches 66.91M – now what?

INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: INVO] traded at a low on 03/10/21, posting a -31.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.44. The company report on March 9, 2021 that INVO Bioscience Expands Company-Owned Clinic Opportunity Under Amended U.S. Commercialization Agreement.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world’s only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. The amendment provides for an increase in the number of INVO company-owned clinics initially allowable under the agreement and removes certain geographical restrictions.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, “We are pleased to have successfully completed this amendment with our U.S. partner, Ferring. We believe it reflects the strength of our ongoing collaboration and shared commitment to expand the use of INVOcell in the U.S. We also believe our dedicated clinic approach is an important complementary channel to accelerate awareness and market adoption of INVOcell and in our opinion will allow us to capture additional per-procedure income. In our view, this strategy will increase industry capacity, affordability and facilitate greater access for patients. We expect to report on our initial U.S. activities in the near future.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7824216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at 42.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.09%.

The market cap for INVO stock reached $66.91 million, with 4.95 million shares outstanding and 3.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, INVO reached a trading volume of 7824216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.76.

How has INVO stock performed recently?

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.53. With this latest performance, INVO shares gained by 84.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.80 and a Gross Margin at +90.56. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] managed to generate an average of -$433,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.INVO Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.00% of INVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVO stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 625,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 56,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in INVO stocks shares; and EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, currently with $0.13 million in INVO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in INVO Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:INVO] by around 759,909 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 61 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.