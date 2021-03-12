Market cap of Histogen Inc. [HSTO] reaches 43.49M – now what?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] price surged by 15.45 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Histogen Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Strengthened Balance Sheet with $25.3 Million of Gross Proceeds from Financings and Warrant Exercises.

Initiation of Phase 1 Study of Emricasan in Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients Anticipated in the First Quarter of 2021.

A sum of 8061158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.18M shares. Histogen Inc. shares reached a high of $1.54 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33.

HSTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.37. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2231, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1077 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Histogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

HSTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,300, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 31.98% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 80,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HSTO stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.1 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 91,172 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 150,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 284,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,963 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,312 shares during the same period.