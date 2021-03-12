Market cap of Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] reaches 228.94M – now what?

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: HBIO] gained 22.03% or 1.15 points to close at $6.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1008399 shares. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Harvard Bioscience Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Sales effectiveness focus with disciplined cost management results in improved revenues and margins while reducing debt.

Revenue returns to pre-Covid19 levels on strong CRO/pharma sales.

It opened the trading session at $5.22, the shares rose to $6.74 and dropped to $5.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBIO points out that the company has recorded 104.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -358.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 134.20K shares, HBIO reached to a volume of 1008399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBIO shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Harvard Bioscience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harvard Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HBIO stock

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.92. With this latest performance, HBIO shares gained by 27.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +50.42. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Return on Total Capital for HBIO is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.91. Additionally, HBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] managed to generate an average of -$9,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]

There are presently around $166 million, or 74.60% of HBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,953,905, which is approximately 5.408% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,026,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.91 million in HBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.68 million in HBIO stock with ownership of nearly -9.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:HBIO] by around 1,489,906 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,121,884 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,402,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,014,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBIO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,889 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 175,715 shares during the same period.