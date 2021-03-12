Market Analysts see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] traded at a high on 03/11/21, posting a 17.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.87. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Jounce Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from JTX-8064 Program at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual (AACR) Annual Meeting.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced that preclinical data informing indication selection for the clinical development of its lead macrophage program, JTX-8064, will be presented in a poster session at the upcoming 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting being held April 10- 15, 2021.

Poster Title: Tumor associated macrophages and resistance to immune checkpoint blockade: Consideration of cancer indications for the clinical development of JTX-8064, an anti-LILRB2/ILT4 monoclonal antibodyAuthors: Lara McGrath, Amy Mueller, Tanzila Rahman, Jeffrey Smith, Mark Yore, Edward Stack, Kristin O’Malley, Andrew Dunn, Kristen Legendre, Reva Shenwai, Margaret Willer, Allison Naumovski, Johan Baeck, and Ben Umiker (Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1849223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.59%.

The market cap for JNCE stock reached $572.14 million, with 39.46 million shares outstanding and 30.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.66K shares, JNCE reached a trading volume of 1849223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

How has JNCE stock performed recently?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.14. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.37. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.33.

Return on Total Capital for JNCE is now -21.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, JNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] managed to generate an average of -$342,516 per employee.Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings analysis for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNCE.

Insider trade positions for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

There are presently around $377 million, or 60.80% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: TRV GP II, LLC with ownership of 9,200,349, which is approximately -10.068% of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 3,048,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.29 million in JNCE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $24.01 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 4563.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 5,379,147 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,043,105 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,731,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,154,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,505 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 684,433 shares during the same period.