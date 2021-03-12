Market Analysts see Despegar.com Corp. [DESP] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Despegar.com Corp. [NYSE: DESP] closed the trading session at $14.74 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.28, while the highest price level was $14.94. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Despegar.com Announces 4Q20 Financial Results.

Results for the Quarter Include Three-Months of Best Day’s Operation.

Gross Bookings 2.4 Times Higher Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.07 percent and weekly performance of 18.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 345.99K shares, DESP reached to a volume of 1445473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Despegar.com Corp. [DESP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DESP shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DESP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Despegar.com Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $16 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Despegar.com Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DESP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Despegar.com Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DESP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72.

DESP stock trade performance evaluation

Despegar.com Corp. [DESP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, DESP shares gained by 22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DESP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Despegar.com Corp. [DESP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Despegar.com Corp. [DESP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Despegar.com Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Despegar.com Corp. [DESP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Despegar.com Corp. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DESP.

Despegar.com Corp. [DESP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $544 million, or 62.80% of DESP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DESP stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,256,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.12% of the total institutional ownership; DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,255,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.72 million in DESP stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $47.22 million in DESP stock with ownership of nearly 0.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Despegar.com Corp. [NYSE:DESP] by around 4,951,642 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,955,136 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,033,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,939,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DESP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,331 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,916 shares during the same period.