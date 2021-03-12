Market Analysts see CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.32%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to holders of record on April 23, 2021.

CVS Health is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees. The company engages one in three Americans each year through its community presence and services including HealthHUB® locations and programs that help manage chronic conditions.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 16.13%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.19. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.36 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 7393203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $85.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.02, while it was recorded at 71.09 for the last single week of trading, and 65.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 3.77%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,403 million, or 78.50% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,383,923, which is approximately -0.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,478,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,121 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 58,056,348 shares. Additionally, 816 investors decreased positions by around 56,632,566 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 881,222,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,911,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,462,906 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,200,959 shares during the same period.