Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] Revenue clocked in at $15.06 million, up 83.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] traded at a high on 03/11/21, posting a 9.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) announces that the previously announced non-brokered private placement (see the Company’s news releases dated February 2 and February 4, 2021) (the “Private Placement”) has been fully subscribed and has closed on a total of 7,000,000 units for gross proceeds of approximately $6,300,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and a one half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant can be exercised at a price of CAD$1.15 on or before 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on March 4, 2022 and CAD$1.30 on or before 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on March 4, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5477064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at 11.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.39%.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $47.17 million, with 47.17 million shares outstanding and 45.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 5477064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, KIQ shares dropped by -21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8721, while it was recorded at 0.8969 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6589 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now 34.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.

Insider trade positions for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,410,964, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 173.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 370,728 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,759 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,237,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400 shares during the same period.