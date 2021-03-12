Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] moved down -35.00: Why It’s Important

Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: JE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.35%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Just Energy Announces Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange have Commenced Delisting Proceedings.

Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced that it has received notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) that a meeting of the Continued Listing Committee of the TSX is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2021 to consider whether or not to delist the securities of the Company from the TSX.

The Company has also received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist Just Energy’s shares from the NYSE. The staff of NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing due to receiving creditor protection via an Initial Order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States. The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE (the “Committee”). The NYSE will announce a suspension date and suspend trading at such time as (i) the Company does not request a review by the Committee within 10 business days of the NYSE notice to the Company, (ii) the Company determines that it does not intend to appeal, (iii) the subsequent review of the Committee determines that the Company should be suspended, or (iv) there are other material developments. After the suspension announcement, the NYSE would then apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the shares of Just Energy. If the Company’s shares are delisted from the NYSE, they will commence trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States.

Over the last 12 months, JE stock dropped by -88.58%. The average equity rating for JE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $125.00 million, with 48.08 million shares outstanding and 44.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, JE stock reached a trading volume of 16009986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Just Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Just Energy Group Inc. stock.

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.35. With this latest performance, JE shares dropped by -67.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Just Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.75.

Return on Total Capital for JE is now 22.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.24. Additionally, JE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 272.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] managed to generate an average of -$338,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Energy Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JE.

There are presently around $46 million, or 17.89% of JE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JE stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 13,872,207, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.79% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,392,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in JE stocks shares; and PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $1.27 million in JE stock with ownership of nearly -83.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:JE] by around 15,699,049 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 5,795,071 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,682,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,811,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,309,295 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 622,634 shares during the same period.