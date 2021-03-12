JP Morgan slashes price target on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] – find out why.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] gained 32.06% or 15.01 points to close at $61.83 with a heavy trading volume of 9381356 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early Treatment of Adults with COVID-19.

– Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends stopping Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial early given an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death –.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Vir and GSK plan to immediately seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and authorizations in other countries –.

It opened the trading session at $67.69, the shares rose to $68.20 and dropped to $55.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIR points out that the company has recorded 104.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, VIR reached to a volume of 9381356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $100 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VIR stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIR shares from 48 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 8.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56.

Trading performance analysis for VIR stock

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.86. With this latest performance, VIR shares dropped by -19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.85, while it was recorded at 48.22 for the last single week of trading, and 41.57 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -387.79. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -391.09.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -48.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.92. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$913,349 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $4,877 million, or 93.30% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,300,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.73 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $362.95 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 6.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 10,349,823 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 894,228 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 67,631,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,875,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,290,157 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 454,041 shares during the same period.