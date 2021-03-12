HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is 104.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] closed the trading session at $7.53 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.82, while the highest price level was $7.53. The company report on March 10, 2021 that HEXO Corp wins complete dismissal of US federal shareholder class action.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced that it has won a complete dismissal in the federal US securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. As previously disclosed, HEXO and certain of its current and former officers and directors were named in shareholder class action lawsuits filed in the Southern District of New York, the New York State Supreme Court for the County of New York, and the Province of Quebec. The suits alleged that HEXO made material misstatements and omitted material information in its prior disclosures to investors regarding various issues, including but not limited to its estimated sales revenues during Q4 2019 and fiscal year 2020, its supply agreement with the SQDC, and the facilities acquired from Newstrike.

In a 60-page opinion dated March 8, 2021, the Southern District of New York granted HEXO’s motion to dismiss “in its entirety.” The court agreed with HEXO that the plaintiffs “failed to allege actionable misstatements or omissions” under the US securities laws. The court also rejected the plaintiffs’ allegations that HEXO engaged in fraudulent or reckless conduct with respect to the disclosures. Plaintiffs have a right to appeal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.62 percent and weekly performance of 15.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 167.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 4393749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

CIBC have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.83

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -20.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104 million, or 9.93% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,647,301, which is approximately 9.067% of the company’s market cap and around 5.21% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 691,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.8 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 411.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,347,511 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 364,401 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,042,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,754,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,657 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 122,653 shares during the same period.