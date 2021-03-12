For Altimmune Inc. [ALT], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] gained 14.83% on the last trading session, reaching $16.88 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held Mar 9-10, 2021. Also, Altimmune’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, will be giving an oral presentation at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference, being held March 11-13, 2021.

Details on the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat presentation are as follows:.

Altimmune Inc. represents 36.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $638.74 million with the latest information. ALT stock price has been found in the range of $15.03 to $17.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 1253240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.07. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 429.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.11, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -470.78. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.20.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,140,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

There are presently around $346 million, or 59.10% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 1,884,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.81 million in ALT stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $23.7 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 63.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 6,947,189 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 8,373,668 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,150,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,471,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,746,920 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,566,867 shares during the same period.