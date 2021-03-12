Exicure Inc. [XCUR] moved up 28.87: Why It’s Important

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] jumped around 0.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.50 at the close of the session, up 28.87%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Spherical Nucleic Acid Technology Shows Promising Results in Phase 0 Trial in Patients With Glioblastoma at Northwestern University.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, is pleased to share that researchers at Northwestern University have utilized Exicure’s licensed first generation gold-nanoparticle SNA technology in an investigator-initiated trial for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), a deadly form of brain cancer.

The results were published in an article in Science Translational Medicine. https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/13/584/eabb3945 DOI:10.1126/scitranslmed.abb3945.

Exicure Inc. stock is now 41.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XCUR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.56 and lowest of $1.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.30, which means current price is +42.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 614.01K shares, XCUR reached a trading volume of 2407508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.77. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exicure Inc. [XCUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2053.78. Exicure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2029.55.

Return on Total Capital for XCUR is now -47.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, XCUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exicure Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XCUR.

There are presently around $83 million, or 42.50% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,340,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.44 million in XCUR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.37 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 5.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 1,643,238 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,861,145 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,746,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,250,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,576 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,040,577 shares during the same period.