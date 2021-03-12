ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] is 103.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] price surged by 43.81 percent to reach at $1.98. The company report on March 11, 2021 that ENGlobal Announces 2020 Financial Results.

Investor Conference Call Scheduled at 9:00 am Eastern.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy, announced that, for the year ended December 26, 2020, the company posted a net loss of $625,000, or $(.02) per share, on revenue of $64,449,000, compared with a net loss of $1,466,000, or $(.05) per share, on revenue of $56,446,000 for the year ended December 28, 2019.

A sum of 16210566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. ENGlobal Corporation shares reached a high of $7.16 and dropped to a low of $4.42 until finishing in the latest session at $6.50.

Guru’s Opinion on ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]:

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ENGlobal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lazard Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2009, representing the official price target for ENGlobal Corporation stock. On August 08, 2008, analysts increased their price target for ENG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENG in the course of the last twelve months was 555.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ENG Stock Performance Analysis:

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.09. With this latest performance, ENG shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 683.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 806.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ENGlobal Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.48 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. ENGlobal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for ENG is now -8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.82. Additionally, ENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] managed to generate an average of -$5,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 23.40% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 1,069,400, which is approximately 0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 501,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 million in ENG stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.25 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENGlobal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 1,022,008 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,079,364 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,292,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,393,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,243 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 645,750 shares during the same period.