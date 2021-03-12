Corning Incorporated [GLW] Stock trading around $40.00 per share: What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.23%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Roger W. Ferguson Jr., President and CEO of TIAA, Named to Corning Board of Directors.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) appointed Roger W. Ferguson Jr., president and chief executive officer of TIAA, to Corning’s Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. Ferguson will serve on the board’s Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. He will hold office until Corning’s annual meeting of shareholders in the spring of 2021, at which time he will stand for election to a one-year term. His appointment brings the number of Corning directors to 14.

Over the last 12 months, GLW stock rose by 72.79%. The one-year Corning Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.34. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.32 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, GLW stock reached a trading volume of 5956887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $40.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $31 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 266.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 33.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.53.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.63. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] managed to generate an average of $10,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GLW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corning Incorporated posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 4.00%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,957 million, or 76.20% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,650,440, which is approximately -1.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,887,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.99 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -6.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 496 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 29,165,640 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 31,745,649 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 513,019,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,930,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,380,242 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,064 shares during the same period.