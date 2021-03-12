CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 27.99% YTD: What’s Next?

CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMD] jumped around 1.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.51 at the close of the session, up 15.55%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that CorMedix Inc. Announces Contract Extension of Liz Masson-Hurlburt as Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, announced that it has entered into a new three-year Employment Agreement with Liz Masson-Hurlburt, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations. The new agreement terminates in March 2024, and may be extended annually thereafter upon mutual agreement.

“I am delighted that Liz has agreed to continue in her current role at this critical time as we are continuing to work toward a potential FDA approval of DefenCath and in parallel laying the groundwork for programs to advance DefenCath into other patient segments beyond hemodialysis,” said Khoso Baluch, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix. “She has been instrumental in bringing the LOCK-IT 100 clinical study to a successful completion and assisting in the responses to the FDA during the review of the New Drug Application. Her expertise in clinical operations will be important as we develop potential indications for DefenCath in oncology and total parenteral nutrition.”.

CorMedix Inc. stock is now 27.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRMD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.88 and lowest of $8.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.80, which means current price is +48.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 2218095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]?

Needham have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1469.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has CRMD stock performed recently?

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.13. With this latest performance, CRMD shares dropped by -32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7416.31 and a Gross Margin at -57.63. CorMedix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5801.29.

Return on Total Capital for CRMD is now -121.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, CRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] managed to generate an average of -$547,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.CorMedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CorMedix Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRMD.

Insider trade positions for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

There are presently around $88 million, or 29.10% of CRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,995,193, which is approximately 4.661% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 1,758,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.72 million in CRMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.87 million in CRMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CorMedix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ:CRMD] by around 1,189,639 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 259,355 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,821,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,270,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRMD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 378,266 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 221,209 shares during the same period.