Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Revenue clocked in at $5.90 million, up 85.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.32 during the day while it closed the day at $2.32. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will be presenting at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

The following are the details for the conferences:.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 23.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRBP stock has inclined by 67.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.92% and gained 85.60% year-on date.

The market cap for CRBP stock reached $196.02 million, with 81.88 million shares outstanding and 77.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.70M shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 6338002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

CRBP stock trade performance evaluation

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.40. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91 million, or 49.60% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,103,641, which is approximately 122.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,220,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.11 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $11.71 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 8,055,016 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 25,156,735 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 6,154,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,366,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,290 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,320,615 shares during the same period.