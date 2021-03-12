Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] moved down -2.45: Why It’s Important

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] price plunged by -2.45 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Cinemark USA, Inc. Announces Pricing of $405 Million Senior Notes.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cinemark USA, Inc. (“Cinemark USA”), priced a private offering (the “Offering”) that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers of $405 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at the initial offering price of 100.000% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 16, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of Cinemark USA’s subsidiaries that guarantee, assume or in any other manner become liable with respect to any of Cinemark USA’s or any guarantor’s other debt. The Notes and the guarantees will be Cinemark USA’s and the guarantors’ senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally in right of payment with Cinemark USA’s and the guarantors’ existing and future senior debt. Cinemark USA intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of Cinemark USA’s 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “5.125% Notes”), to redeem any of the 5.125% Notes that remain outstanding after the Tender Offer, and to pay related fees and expenses. This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, and does not constitute a redemption notice for any securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely by means of an offer to purchase and related letter of transmittal.

A sum of 4760744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.10M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $24.87 and dropped to a low of $23.58 until finishing in the latest session at $23.88.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.65. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $22.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.57, while it was recorded at 24.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.09 and a Gross Margin at -67.49. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.25.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now -12.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.78. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$34,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $2,642 million, or 94.80% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,021,187, which is approximately 1269.093% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,284,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.36 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $248.05 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 8.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 34,840,335 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 21,390,295 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 54,419,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,650,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,532,172 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,315,327 shares during the same period.