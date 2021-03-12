Celsion Corporation [CLSN] is 193.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.14 during the day while it closed the day at $2.09. The company report on March 5, 2021 that NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on March 10, 2021.

Celsion Corporation stock has also gained 12.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLSN stock has inclined by 234.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 159.69% and gained 193.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CLSN stock reached $140.43 million, with 34.11 million shares outstanding and 30.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.54M shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 5833824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 280.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80.

CLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, CLSN shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 1.44 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,670, which is approximately -0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 709,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in CLSN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.56 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 69.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 326,696 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,357 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 608,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,199,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,376 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,324,447 shares during the same period.