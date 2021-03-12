CapitalOne lifts Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] gained 1.17% or 0.36 points to close at $31.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4642928 shares. The company report on March 6, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties to Present at the Barclays 2021 Global Healthcare Conference.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced that Tom Herzog, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays 2021 Global Healthcare Conference.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The presentation is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. You can access the webcast by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 11, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $30.79, the shares rose to $31.51 and dropped to $30.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEAK points out that the company has recorded 10.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, PEAK reached to a volume of 4642928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $31.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for PEAK stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.93, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.51 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.75. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.43. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 440.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $16,181 million, or 97.80% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,876,336, which is approximately -0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 56,777,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 5.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 51,329,613 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 46,688,906 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 421,781,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,799,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,462,788 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,842 shares during the same period.