Cango Inc. [CANG] Stock trading around $10.85 per share: What’s Next?

Cango Inc. [NYSE: CANG] closed the trading session at $10.85 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.02, while the highest price level was $11.01. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.00 percent and weekly performance of 39.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 112.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 874.28K shares, CANG reached to a volume of 1724784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cango Inc. [CANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANG shares is $10.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cango Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Cango Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cango Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

CANG stock trade performance evaluation

Cango Inc. [CANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.10. With this latest performance, CANG shares dropped by -25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Cango Inc. [CANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cango Inc. [CANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.40 and a Gross Margin at +61.83. Cango Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.15.

Return on Total Capital for CANG is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cango Inc. [CANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.55. Additionally, CANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cango Inc. [CANG] managed to generate an average of $17,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Cango Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cango Inc. [CANG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cango Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cango Inc. go to 11.11%.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cango Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cango Inc. [NYSE:CANG] by around 417,135 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,502,354 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 31,670,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,589,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,437 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 62,717 shares during the same period.