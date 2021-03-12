Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Stock trading around $69.76 per share: What’s Next?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] gained 10.89% or 6.85 points to close at $69.76 with a heavy trading volume of 8664073 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Bumble Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 31% to $165.6 millionBumble App Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 47% to $105.8 millionBadoo App and Other Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 10% to $59.8 millionFourth Quarter Total Paying Users* Increased 32% to 2.7 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 8664073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.34.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.48 and a Gross Margin at +51.27. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.98.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.