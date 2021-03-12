BofA Securities slashes price target on Lemonade Inc. [LMND] – find out why.

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] jumped around 11.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $105.88 at the close of the session, up 12.55%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Lemonade Inc to Host Earnings Call.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74113.

Lemonade Inc. stock is now -13.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LMND Stock saw the intraday high of $109.74 and lowest of $94.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 188.30, which means current price is +32.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 6299448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $107.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 12.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.32.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.01, while it was recorded at 94.62 for the last single week of trading.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

There are presently around $3,482 million, or 35.40% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,282,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.53 million in LMND stocks shares; and SC ISRAEL VENTURE V MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $322.0 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 9,129,763 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,641,183 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,116,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,887,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,592,824 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,250 shares during the same period.