Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $1

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BKEP] gained 15.13% or 0.41 points to close at $3.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2078168 shares. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Blueknight Energy Partners LP – PRF PERPETUAL USD – Ser A to Host Earnings Call.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP – PRF PERPETUAL USD – Ser A (NASDAQ:BKEP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75095.

It opened the trading session at $2.81, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $2.782, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKEP points out that the company has recorded 115.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -488.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 371.07K shares, BKEP reached to a volume of 2078168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKEP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on BKEP stock. On November 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BKEP shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKEP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BKEP stock

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.54. With this latest performance, BKEP shares gained by 52.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.68 for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.76 and a Gross Margin at +13.56. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.87.

Return on Total Capital for BKEP is now 14.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.76. Additionally, BKEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP] managed to generate an average of $66,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [BKEP]

There are presently around $31 million, or 24.00% of BKEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKEP stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 2,629,666, which is approximately 1.215% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,447,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.64 million in BKEP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.63 million in BKEP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BKEP] by around 847,382 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 294,379 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,730,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,872,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKEP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,101 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,600 shares during the same period.