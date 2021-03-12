Alliance Global Partners lifts GEE Group Inc. [JOB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.30%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2021 First Quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) (“the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services.. GEE Group Inc.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Seq. Revenue Growth 11.7%; Operating Income $2 million; Adj. EBITDA $3.5 million.

Over the last 12 months, JOB stock rose by 633.09%. The average equity rating for JOB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.23 million, with 17.67 million shares outstanding and 13.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.68K shares, JOB stock reached a trading volume of 2905999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

JOB Stock Performance Analysis:

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.30. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 20.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 633.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3971, while it was recorded at 1.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0640 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GEE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

JOB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 15.00% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS with ownership of 1,392,831, which is approximately -31.535% of the company’s market cap and around 25.73% of the total institutional ownership; ULLMANN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 410,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in JOB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.71 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 33.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 359,709 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 800,256 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,491,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,651,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,104 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 28,053 shares during the same period.