XL Fleet Corp. [XL] moved up 2.41: Why It’s Important

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] jumped around 0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.90 at the close of the session, up 2.41%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that XL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of XL Fleet Corp. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 10, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Class Period: October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021.

XL Fleet Corp. stock is now -49.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.5911 and lowest of $11.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.00, which means current price is +25.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.55M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 7901822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 160.28.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -41.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $163 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately 1734.616% of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,716,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.42 million in XL stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $17.85 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 13,205,717 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,004,152 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,523,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,685,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,180,673 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,522,696 shares during the same period.