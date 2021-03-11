why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.40

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 1.66% or 0.88 points to close at $53.78 with a heavy trading volume of 8435196 shares. The company report on March 9, 2021 that U.S. Bank announces sponsorship with Major Champion and PGA TOUR golfer Collin Morikawa.

U.S. Bank announced a multi-year sponsorship with 2020 PGA Championship winner and PGA TOUR professional golfer Collin Morikawa. Morikawa, a Los Angeles native, is currently ranked 4th in the Official World Golf Rankings. U.S. Bank will serve as the premier bank sponsor for Morikawa with branding rights on his golf bag. The bank will also work with Morikawa for production of TV, digital, print and radio campaigns.

It opened the trading session at $53.08, the shares rose to $54.17 and dropped to $52.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded 46.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, USB reached to a volume of 8435196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 67.49.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.22, while it was recorded at 52.84 for the last single week of trading, and 41.35 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $60,230 million, or 76.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,137,998, which is approximately -0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,252,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.03 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 51,324,231 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 44,181,935 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,024,420,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,119,926,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,824,180 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,593 shares during the same period.