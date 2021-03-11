why The Western Union Company [WU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.14

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on 03/10/21, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.60. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Triterras Announces Strategic Partnership with Western Union Business Solutions.

Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, announced its partnership with Western Union Business Solutions to provide cross-border payments services between traders and lenders on its Kratos platform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Under this partnership, Western Union Business Solutions’ will offer Kratos users access to fast and reliable technology for the movement of global funds, and expertise in currency risk management. As a leading provider of global payments technology Western Union Business Solutions is a strong complement to Triterras and its blockchain-enabled Kratos platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6837821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $9.85 billion, with 411.70 million shares outstanding and 409.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 6837821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $25.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.92.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.47 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.03, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 22.39 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.25%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $10,183 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,871,150, which is approximately -3.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,792,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $811.29 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 27,443,677 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 38,577,624 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 347,917,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,939,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,049,367 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,282 shares during the same period.