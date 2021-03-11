Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] jumped around 1.92 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $55.60 at the close of the session, up 3.58%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Sunrun Prices Securitization of Residential Solar & Battery Systems.

Transaction achieves record low spread to benchmark rates, inception-to-date.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company, announced it has priced a securitization of leases and power purchase agreements, known as Sunrun’s solar-as-a-service offering.

Sunrun Inc. stock is now -19.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RUN Stock saw the intraday high of $62.56 and lowest of $54.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.93, which means current price is +18.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 8924148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $83.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $90, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.99, while it was recorded at 52.54 for the last single week of trading, and 54.26 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -387.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $10,210 million, or 91.50% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,629,547, which is approximately 90.067% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,631,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in RUN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.04 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 27.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 62,315,501 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 70,976,032 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 50,343,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,635,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,172,367 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 39,145,201 shares during the same period.