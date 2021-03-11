VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain 15.89% so far this year. What now?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $1.75 on 03/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.745, while the highest price level was $1.845. The company report on March 10, 2021 that VEON subsidiary Banglalink successfully acquires 9.4MHz in spectrum auction.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Bangladesh, Banglalink, has acquired 4.4MHz spectrum in the 1800MHz band and 5MHz spectrum in 2100MHz band following successful bids at an auction held by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission on 8 March 2021. The newly acquired spectrum will see Banglalink increase its total spectrum holding from 30.6MHz to 40MHz, enabling it to retain the leading position among all private operators in Bangladesh in terms of spectrum provided per subscriber. Banglalink will invest approximately BDT1,000 crore (USD115m1) to purchase the spectrum, which is one of the largest investments made by an operator in the country in recent times. The increased spectrum holding is expected to enable Banglalink to maintain network superiority and bolster its efforts for nationwide 4G expansion.

Erik Aas, Banglalink’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Banglalink’s acquisition of this additional spectrum is yet another landmark in our endeavour to serve our customers as a digital service provider. With the Ookla® certified fastest mobile network in the country for the year 2020, we continue to be focused on performance and have made significant improvements in key indicators such as market share, data revenue and data customer base. The spectrum we are acquiring will help us capitalize on this success and we expect it to further increase customer satisfaction.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.89 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 11948697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7284, while it was recorded at 1.7580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5684 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VEON Ltd. [VEON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $638 million, or 24.30% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP with ownership of 66,354,260, which is approximately 24.927% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 51,770,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.6 million in VEON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $84.21 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 44.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 38,274,890 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 23,136,571 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 303,394,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,806,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,589 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,492 shares during the same period.