The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $141

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] surged by $1.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $128.42 during the day while it closed the day at $127.34. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Gillette® Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance.

Top Global Gaming Streamers Unite to Entertain Fans in New Ways.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and pioneer in gaming and esports, announced the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance – a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. Gillette is leveling up the program in its third year, evolving its global approach to form an elite team of streamers from around the world. This year’s Alliance will be comprised of 11 streamers who will be creating custom content streams for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also gained 3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -7.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.33% and lost -8.48% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $304.04 billion, with 2.48 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 9002277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $150.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PG stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 153 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 36.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.85, while it was recorded at 125.79 for the last single week of trading, and 132.39 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 9.13%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $202,175 million, or 65.80% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,956,036, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,134,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.65 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.88 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,435 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 50,868,088 shares. Additionally, 1,275 investors decreased positions by around 62,385,053 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,474,426,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,679,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 296 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,861,391 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,157 shares during the same period.