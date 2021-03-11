TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is 16.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price plunged by -4.52 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on February 25, 2021 that TechnipFMC Plc to Host Earnings Call.

TechnipFMC Plc (SAO:T1EC34) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74088.

A sum of 10559234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.26M shares. TechnipFMC plc shares reached a high of $9.01 and dropped to a low of $8.625 until finishing in the latest session at $8.67.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.75. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,969 million, or 84.40% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,198,969, which is approximately 0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.05 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $213.9 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 37,693,094 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 44,011,208 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 260,741,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,445,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,358,633 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,467,603 shares during the same period.