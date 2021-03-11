Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] is 52.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] traded at a high on 03/10/21, posting a 17.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.14. The company report on March 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, ALXN, STPK, and BRPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4735742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stands at 20.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.28%.

The market cap for STPK stock reached $1.60 billion, with 51.33 million shares outstanding and 26.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, STPK reached a trading volume of 4735742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 5.00

How has STPK stock performed recently?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.01, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for STPK is now -8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 888.39. Additionally, STPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]

72 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 28,053,527 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,053,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,053,527 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.