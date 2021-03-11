Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain 226.21% so far this year. What now?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.72 during the day while it closed the day at $6.72. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Sino-Global Announces Purchase of 2,783 Digital Currency Operation Servers.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced the execution of a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) of 2,783 digital currency operation servers (the “Products”) for RMB 30 million (approximately USD 4.6 million) from Hebei Yanghuai Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yanghuai”), reaching a total of 50,440 t/s in computing power. This purchase is another step in the Company’s recent strategic expansion into the digital currency market.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sino-Global anticipates owning 2,783 units of Products, which consist of 449 units of model Love Core A1, 150 units of model Core Motion T2T, 500 units of Ant S9, and 1,684 units of model Avalon 910/910S. After the transaction is completed, Yanghuai will manage and operate the Products at Yanghuai’s site with no further charge for three years, after which time Sino-Global may engage Yanghuai to continue providing service for a fee.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stock has also gained 13.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SINO stock has inclined by 92.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 314.81% and gained 226.21% year-on date.

The market cap for SINO stock reached $94.75 million, with 13.31 million shares outstanding and 12.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, SINO reached a trading volume of 2081615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SINO stock trade performance evaluation

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, SINO shares dropped by -38.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 11,251 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,267 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,177 shares during the same period.