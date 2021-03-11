Morgan Stanley slashes price target on ING Groep N.V. [ING] – find out why.

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] closed the trading session at $12.25 on 03/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.09, while the highest price level was $12.375. The company report on March 2, 2021 that ING reviews strategic options for retail banking operations in Austria.

ING is announcing that it is reviewing the strategic options for its Retail Banking operations in Austria with the aim of exiting this market by the end of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.77 percent and weekly performance of 7.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ING reached to a volume of 9830362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.61.

ING stock trade performance evaluation

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 31.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.60 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.07. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,530 million, or 3.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 39,336,026, which is approximately 5.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,795,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.99 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $76.83 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 3.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 11,860,614 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 14,458,344 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 98,556,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,875,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,239,254 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 677,511 shares during the same period.